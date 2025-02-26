Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN to rally global support for Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: Guterres

Feb 26, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

 United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to mobilizing international support for Bangladesh as it continues to host Myanmar’s forcibly displaced Rohingya population.


In a letter to the interim leader Muhammad Yunus, Guterres acknowledged Bangladesh’s concerns over the crisis’s impact on the country and the region, as well as the worsening humanitarian situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.


He assured that the UN, through his special envoy for Myanmar, will work with ASEAN and other stakeholders to create conditions for the safe and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingya. UN personnel in both Bangladesh and Myanmar have been instructed to enhance humanitarian aid and livelihood support for the refugees.


“The Rohingya issue remains a top priority, and efforts will continue to ensure emergency relief and humanitarian assistance,” Guterres stated. He also expressed hope that an upcoming high-level conference on the Rohingya and other marginalized communities in Myanmar would refocus global attention on the crisis.


“We await the agreed outcomes and plans for the conference, following Member State consultations, to understand how the United Nations system can best support the process,” he said.


Guterres also reiterated the UN’s support for Bangladesh’s ongoing “transformation process” under Yunus’ leadership and thanked him for his letter of invitation. Delivered by High Representative for Rohingya Crisis and Priorities Affairs Khalilur Rahman, the invitation was extended on February 4. The UN chief is set to visit Bangladesh from March 13-16.

