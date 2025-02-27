Mamata accuses BJP of adding fake voters in West Bengal

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adding fake voters from “Haryana and Gujarat” to the electoral rolls in Bengal with the alleged backing of the Election Commission (EC).

“I have evidence that an agency present in Bengal is replacing the Bengal voters’ names with those from other states like Haryana, Gujarat and others while keeping the Voter ID card number the same. This is directly being done from Delhi,” CM Mamata Banerjee said while addressing her party’s organisational meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

The ruling TMC had won 213 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls, securing a comfortable majority, while the BJP managed to bag 77 seats.

“We will win more than 215 seats out of 294, in the next Bengal Assembly polls and make sure the BJP’s numbers decline further,” Bengal chief minister said while addressing a party meeting.

The TMC supremo recalled the saffron party’s slogans in the past elections.

“In the 2021 assembly polls, BJP leaders said ‘200 paar’ but were defeated. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they claimed ‘400 paar’ but they could not even secure a majority. What Abhishek (Banerjee) said is absolutely correct. We will achieve a two-thirds majority, but you must ensure an even bigger victory. This time, BJP nominees must lose their deposits,” she said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called upon party workers to ensure a decisive win for the party.

“The fight to secure Bengal’s future has begun. We must ensure the victory of the TMC and make Mamata Banerjee the chief minister for the fourth consecutive time. Our goal is to win a two-thirds majority in the 2026 assembly elections,” he said.