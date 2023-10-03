इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2023 03:21:30      انڈین آواز

EU stands united to support Ukraine and firmly condemns Russia’s military operation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The EU and its member states stand united in their unwavering support for Ukraine and firmly condemn Russia’s military operation. Recently all of the European Union’s top diplomats met in the Ukrainian capital, convening to reassert the bloc’s commitment to back up Ukraine with logistic aid. At a presser in Kyiv EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the states of European Union unanimously committed to support Ukraine, during this crucial juncture. This is to be noted the US Senate voted 88-9 to approve a stopgap spending bill to fund the federal government last Sunday which does not include any additional aid to Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

@Powered By: Logicsart