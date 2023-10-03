EU stands united to support Ukraine and firmly condemns Russia’s military operation

AMN

The EU and its member states stand united in their unwavering support for Ukraine and firmly condemn Russia’s military operation. Recently all of the European Union’s top diplomats met in the Ukrainian capital, convening to reassert the bloc’s commitment to back up Ukraine with logistic aid. At a presser in Kyiv EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the states of European Union unanimously committed to support Ukraine, during this crucial juncture. This is to be noted the US Senate voted 88-9 to approve a stopgap spending bill to fund the federal government last Sunday which does not include any additional aid to Ukraine.