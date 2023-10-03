In Bangladesh death toll from dengue infection raise to 1017

AMN

In Bangladesh, The death toll from dengue infection rose to 1017 in this year with 11 more casualties reported in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Besides, 2,596 new dengue patients were hospitalized during the same period, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The dengue outbreak has taken a serious turn in Bangladesh as the death toll and new cases continue to reach new highs regularly. The previous month, September, recorded the highest single-month death toll in history, with a tragic total of 396 fatalities, pushing the preceding month, August, into second place with its 342 deaths.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,08,884 dengue cases and 1,98,584 recoveries this year, reports UNB. The entire medical system in Bangladesh is under heavy pressure due to the unexpected increase in the attack of dengue virus all over the country. According to experts, a lack of a coordinated response and a sustainable policy, is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease.

According to health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue-positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only. But now the dengue disease is changing its nature and it has spread across the country.