Australia begins voting in landmark referendum to recognize country’s Indigenous people in its constitution

Australia has begun early voting in a landmark referendum to recognize the country’s Indigenous people in its constitution. Majority of Australians will vote on 14th October, while those who are unable to vote on 14th can vote at select polling centres right across the country from today. Early voting began in four states or territories yesterday, and the remaining are voting today. Voting is compulsory in Australia and some 98% of eligible Australians have signed up to vote in the referendum.The historic referendum called “Voice to Parliament”, if approved, would recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country’s constitution. It will also establish a permanent body for them to give advice on laws that relate to them. According to opinion polls, the “Yes” campaign for the proposal which earlier appeared to be leading is now lagging behind as the voting nears. However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who supports the potential change, said he remains hopeful. The referendum will need support from a majority of Australians, and a majority of voters in at least four of its six states for it to be successful. Australia is the only Commonwealth country that has never signed a treaty with its Indigenous people. Any constitutional amendment in the country require a national referendum. This is Australia’s first referendum since 1999, when citizens voted against becoming a republic. The country has not seen a successful referendum in almost 50 years.

Meanwhile, in a coincidence, early voting also began in Australia’s trans Tasmanian ally New Zealand yesterday for the nation’s general election on 14th October. According to opinion polls, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his liberal Labour Party have been lagging behind the opposition National Party, led by Christopher Luxon.