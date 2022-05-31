EU agree to ‘immediate’ ban on ‘more than two-thirds’ of Russian oil imports

AMN / WEB DESK

The 27 EU members agreed a new sanctions package on Monday covering more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports to the bloc, European Council President Charles Michel announced.

Michel said on Twitter the arrangement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, “cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war.”

The bloc also agreed on removing Sberbank from the SWIFT international payment system. Sberbank is Russia’s largest bank and is majority state-owned.

Leaders of the 27 EU member states met for a two-day summit in Brussels on Monday with the aim of sealing an agreement on finally imposing an embargo on Russian oil likely to top the agenda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has repeatedly called on the EU to halt all fossil fuel imports from Russia, addressed the summit by video link.

“All quarrels in Europe must end, internal disputes that only encourage Russia to put more and more pressure on you,” Zelenskyy said.

“It is time for you to be not separate, not fragments, but one whole,” he said, calling for new sanctions and an oil embargo.

The planned sixth round of sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has been stalled for almost a month over tense disagreements within the bloc due to varying levels of dependence on Russian-sourced energy.

Hungary is leading the members in opposition, including Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, who say they cannot halt imports.