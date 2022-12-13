EU Foreign Ministers impose new sanctions against individuals and organizations over human rights abuses in Iran

WEB DESK

European Union Foreign Ministers have imposed a new round of sanctions against individuals and organizations over human rights abuses in Iran.

They also blacklisted eight drone makers and airforce commanders in response to Tehran’s alleged supply of drones to Russia.

The EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said yesterday, the Union is targeting those responsible for this continued repression against protesters.

The EU ministers in a statement said, these weapons provided by Iran are being used indiscriminately by Russia against Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure causing horrendous destruction and human suffering.

According to media reports, the EU measures hit top Iranian security officials and a hardline cleric. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), its director, and a news anchor were also targeted by the new sanctions for airing forced confessions of detainees.