The European Union called for cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as Armenia said today that the territory’s capital Stepanakert, came under attack again.

Azerbaijan has rejected claims of targeting civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to a terroristic attack over Nagorno-Karabakh that formed part of the continuation of Armenian genocide.