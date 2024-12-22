Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav releases India State of Forest Report 2023

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, today released the India State of Forest Report 2023 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Published biennially by the Forest Survey of India, the report offers a comprehensive assessment of the nation’s forest and tree resources. It covers critical topics such as forest cover, tree cover, carbon stock, forest fire incidents, and agroforestry. According to the report, India’s total forest and tree cover spans 827,357 square kilometres, accounting for 25.17% of the country’s geographical area. Additionally, the total forest cover has increased by 1,445 square kilometres compared to the 2021 assessment.

The data presented in this report will be invaluable for policymakers, research organizations, and all stakeholders involved in forest management. The findings will contribute significantly to enhancing forest conservation and sustainable management practices across the country.