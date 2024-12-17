Environment Secy confers awards to students for innovative projects

AMN

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today organized the Eco-Creativity and Innovation Hackathon in New Delhi. The hackathon aims to inspire young minds to tackle local environmental issues creatively through technology and innovation.

The hackathon witnessed 35 innovative projects from across 14 states of the country. On the occasion, Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Leena Nandan conferred awards to students for their innovations and problem-solving projects.

Ms Leena Nandan said that the energy, spirit, and curiosity among children are bringing the solution for tomorrow. She added that they will succeed in addressing the challenges of the present like the environmental issues, Pollution, and Climate Change.

A participant from Haryana, Saideep Goel speaking to Akashvani News said that he has prepared a solar model that will protect people from air pollution.