Entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border will be fenced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. He added that a patrol track along the border will also be paved to facilitate better surveillance.

In a social media post, Mr. Shah said that out of the total border length, a 10-kilometer stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution. The Home Minister highlighted that under the projects, a stretch of one kilometer each will be fenced in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. He said, additionally, fence works covering approximately twenty kilometers in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon. Mr. Shah said, the Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders.