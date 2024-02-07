Iran announces visa-free travel for Indians

AMN

The Iranian government has approved a visa-free policy for Indian nationals. This policy will be only valid for tourism purposes. With this exemption, Indian citizens holding ordinary passports can enter Iran without a visa once every six months for a maximum stay of 15 days. If Indian citizens wish to stay for a longer period or make multiple entries within a six-month period or require other types of visas, it is mandatory to get necessary visas through the respective representations of Iran in India.