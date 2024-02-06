इंडियन आवाज़     07 Feb 2024 12:55:51      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud to Visit India

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. Hasan Mahmud will be on a three day visit to India from tomorrow. This will be his first bilateral visit abroad as Foreign Minister after swearing in of the new Government in Bangladesh. External Affairs Ministry said the visit reflects the high importance and priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship. Dr Mahmud will have a number of meetings during his three days stay in New Delhi apart from his bilateral meeting with Dr S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Bangladesh Foreign Minister will hold talks tomorrow. Both leaders will review the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and chart out the agenda for future engagement. They will also exchange views on sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues of common interest.

Earlier, Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said that issues of mutual interest including trade, connectivity and energy cooperation, people-to-people contacts and regional cooperation will be discussed between the two sides at the bilateral meeting to further strengthen Bangladesh-India relations.

