ED Raids Premises of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Secretary and AAP Members

Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided the premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s secretary Bibhav Kumar, Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party. As per sources, the agency has searched 10 locations linked to the personal secretary as part of its money laundering probe in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case.

Sources said that the probe was related to the issuance of allegedly illegal DJB contracts for various projects valued at over 30 crore rupees. The agency had arrested the former chief engineer of the Jal board, Jagdish Kumar Arora under the PMLA law last month. They also arrested a businessman under similar charges.

The raids come days after the ED filed a complaint at the Rouse Avenue court against Kejriwal for non-appearance to its repeated summons in the Delhi liquor policy case. The court will hear the matter on Wednesday.

Reacting over the ED raids, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Atishi alleged that the ED is threatening witnesses to speak against AAP leaders so that cases can be filed against them. She added that for the last 2 years, AAP leaders have been threatened in the name of this so-called liquor scam but after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcome the raids. He alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and all their associates are involved in corruption and the investigating agency is working to expose corruption. Mr. Sachdeva added that Prime Minister said that every penny looted from the government treasury will be taken back.