PM Modi Expresses Condolences over Harda Cracker Factory tragedy, Announces Financial Support for Victims’ Families and Injured

In Madhya Pradesh, at least 11 people have been killed while over 100 others are injured after a massive fire broke out inside a firecracker factory in Harda. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that over 50 ambulances were sent to the spot and Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home and around 400 police officials also went to the accident site.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia amount of 4 lakh rupees for the families of the deceased while the injured will be given free treatment.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Madhya Pradesh blast incident and wished injured speedy recovery. Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia amount of 2 lakh rupees from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured will be given 50,000 rupees.