Empowering Love & Unity: A Heartwarming Independence Day Celebration for Children with Disabilities

On the day of 15th August 2023, a symphony of hope and determination echoed through the halls of the HK Rehab Centre, Sharjah UAE, where 45 children with disabilities, embraced by the loving arms of the Neurodevelopmental Therapeutic Centre and World Malayalee Council (WMC) Middle East Region, who united to commemorate India’s Independence Day. HK Rehab is one of the first Neurodevelopmental Therapeutic Centre in the UAE.

The air was charged with emotions as these special children, each embodying an unbreakable spirit, stood together to sing the resonant notes of the national anthem. With unwavering resolve, they lifted the tricolor flag high, a symbol of their strength and unity. The event unfolded with a sweetness that went beyond the distribution of treats. The event also shone a light on the remarkable accomplishments of children with disabilities.

Each step they took, every note they sang, and every flag they raised resonated with triumph over challenges and a steadfast determination that defied all odds. Mr. Vineesh Mohan, President of WMC Middle East expressed his heartfelt sentiments on the inner spirit of the children and articulated how the bond between India and UAE has fostered greater recognition and respect for Indians with disabilities in the UAE, elevating their sense of pride and self-worth.