Death toll from Hawaii’s Maui island firestorm reaches 106 with 1300 people missing

AMN

The death toll in the firestorm that destroyed Hawaii’s Maui island, has reached 106 with 1300 people missing. Governor Josh Green told reporters that at least 106 people have been confirmed dead from the wildfires, and the number could double over the next 10 days as search and rescue operations continue. He said, most of the people found dead had been out in the open, in cars or in the water in western Maui’s hard-hit Lahaina area.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said in a news conference that as of yesterday, around 25% of the fire zone had been searched and he hopes 85% to 90% will have been covered by the weekend. The Maui wildfires are the deadliest in the US in more than 100 years, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The US government said it has dispatched more than 500 federal emergency personnel so far to help with the relief effort.