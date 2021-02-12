Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Relief & rescue work underway in full swing in flood-hit areas of Uttarakhand
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
Uttarakhand Glacial Burst: Leaders around world offer condolences to families of victims
US sanctions will not be lifted for talks: US Prez Biden
Elections for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu would be held simultaneously: CEC

AMN / WEB DESK

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the Assembly elections for the Union Territory of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu would be held simultaneously. Mr.Sunil Aurora wrapped up meetings with senior officials and representatives of political parties, Chief Secretary, DGP and other election related regulatory agencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry today along with other ECI colleagues.

Mr. Arora while addressing the newspersons said, the Commission is committed to ensure a free, fair, fruitful, inducement free and COVID safe elections. In the issue of voting rights to the nominated members of the UT, Mr Arora quoted the Supreme court ruling and said that the EC has no role in it.

Mr Arora also released a book titled SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) activities. He also flagged off a mobile van to carry out voter awareness among the public. It may be noted that the tenure of the present government in Puducherry ends on June 8 and Puducherry will have to go to polls along with Tamilnadu, and Kerala among others.

Golf Women: Seher leads by 3 as amateur Avani, Amandeep chase her in Hero WPGT

AMN / Mumbai Seher Atwal overcame a double bogey on the back nine to maintain her dominance at the third le ...

Hockey: Strong defence is key to success in big tournaments, feels Surender Kumar

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace defender Surender Kumar feels that a strong defence is a key to success f ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

