Elections for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu would be held simultaneously: CEC

AMN / WEB DESK

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the Assembly elections for the Union Territory of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu would be held simultaneously. Mr.Sunil Aurora wrapped up meetings with senior officials and representatives of political parties, Chief Secretary, DGP and other election related regulatory agencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry today along with other ECI colleagues.

Mr. Arora while addressing the newspersons said, the Commission is committed to ensure a free, fair, fruitful, inducement free and COVID safe elections. In the issue of voting rights to the nominated members of the UT, Mr Arora quoted the Supreme court ruling and said that the EC has no role in it.

Mr Arora also released a book titled SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) activities. He also flagged off a mobile van to carry out voter awareness among the public. It may be noted that the tenure of the present government in Puducherry ends on June 8 and Puducherry will have to go to polls along with Tamilnadu, and Kerala among others.