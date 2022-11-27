Electioneering at peak for the first phase of elections in Gujarat

AMN/ WEB DESK

Electioneering has reached its peak as only two days are left for campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujrat. Leaders from all political parties are engaged in public rallies, door to door campaigns to woo the voters. Senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi held election rallies at several places today. Mr Modi held rallies at Netrang and Kheda. He said, the BJP government in Gujarat has provided quality education to increase job opportunities. Mr Modi said, some parties are using appeasement politics as a shortcut to power. Talking about terrorism, the Prime Minister said, it cannot be wiped out till the vote bank politics continues. He alleged, Gujarat had been the victim of terrorism for a long time and the Congress government at the center did not do anything.

Mr Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Surat. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Ashok Gehlot addressed a public meeting at Dadipada this afternoon. Aam Aadmi Party National convener Arvind Kejriwal held a road show in Surat.