28 Oct 2020

Election underway for four legislative council seats in Karnataka

AMN

The election for the four seats of State Legislative Council is presently underway in Karnataka. At 12.00 noon, the voter turnout in North East Teachers’ constituency was 36.50 per cent, in Bangalore Teachers’ it was 32 per cent, in South East Graduates’ it was 24 per cent and in West Graduates’ constituency it was 24.89 per cent.  

Speaking to media persons in Chickballapura after exercising the franchise today, State Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar  said that voters must cast their vote keeping the Corona virus pandemic in view. They should wear masks and maintain social distancing. He also expressed concern over flouting of norms concerning COVID and said that it would be better to postpone the Urban Local bodies’ elections in the state till March.

People were seen standing in circles marked outside the polling booths to maintain social distancing. The polling started slowly but picked up in the afternoon. Being the first election under the shadow of the pandemic, the election authorities are taking utmost care while conducting the polls. The Health Department has deputed its staff to check body temperature. Those with symptoms will be allowed to cast their votes in the last one hour.

The Election Commission has directed the Returning Officers to ensure that face masks and social distancing are maintained by the polling personnel. Hand sanitizers and thermal screening are provided at the booths. The election is crucial for the BJP as it lacks a majority in the upper House to pass the crucial bills.

