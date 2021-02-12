Election Commission reviews poll preparedness in Puducherry

AMN

The top brass of the Election Commission arrived in the poll-bound Union Territory of Puducherry this evening to take stock of election preparedness.

AIR Correspondent reports, the 8 member team led by the Chief Election Commissioner Mr Sunil Aurora met the representatives of the recognised political parties here. Congress, AIADMK, DMK, NR Congress, BJP, Communist parties representatives met the ECI team and shared their views and suggestions. Further the meeting is going on.

The ECI team will hold discussions with District Election Officers, SPs, Puducherry Chief Election Officer/police nodal officer by today itself. Tomorrow, 12th Feb, the team will hold a discussion with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, election related regulatory agencies and other Officials.