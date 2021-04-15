Eight Pakistani nationals apprehended within Indian waters off Jakhau coast in Gujarat

AMN

In Gujarat, the Anti-Terrorist Squad -ATS of state Police and Indian Coast Guard have apprehended 8 Pakistani nationals with a Pakistani boat within Indian water territory off Jakhau coast. In a joint operation, the ATS and Coast Guard have also seized 30 kilogram of heroin worth Rs. 150 crore in the international market.

Operation was carried out following the information received by the ATS and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Devbhoomi Dwarka district police regarding ferry of drug consignment. As the area was under the coast guard jurisdiction, the operation was executed jointly.