Eight EU countries include Covishield in ‘green pass’

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eight EU countries have put COVISHIELD on their list of approved vaccines. They include Germany, Slovenia, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain. This means those inoculated with COVISHIELD will be exempted from travel curbs in these countries.

Yesterday, India had said that it would recognise EU’s digital COVID certificate on a reciprocal basis and would not accept it until the EU does the same for Indian vaccines- COVISHIELD and COVAXIN.

The green pass will be required for travel in the EU from today. Those who have taken two doses of a vaccine will be exempted from a mandatory quarantine.