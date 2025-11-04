Eight Cheetahs from Botswana to Arrive in India Next Month

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:14 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has said that eight cheetahs will be coming to India from Botswana next month under the Project Cheetah. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi this evening, Mr Yadav said, the cheetahs will be kept in the Kuno National Park in quarantine.

On a query on the upcoming Conference of the Parties COP 30 in Belem, Brazil this month, the Minister said, the conference is happening on the completion of 10 years of the Paris Agreement. He said, India will stress on implementing ambitious climate measures and addressing the most pressing challenge, the urgent lack of resources for developing countries to deliver adaptation and mitigation. He added that dialogue is important, but action is imperative.

On a question on air pollution in National Capital Delhi, Mr Yadav said, his Ministry is continuously monitoring the situation. He said that the situation is better compared to last year.