Uttarakhand: President Murmu Attends 125th Anniversary of Raj Bhavan in Nainital

AMN / NAINITAL

President Droupadi Murmu attended a ceremony held on Monday to mark the completion of 125 years since the establishment of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital. Earlier, President Murmu addressed a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the state’s formation.

In her address, the President congratulated all residents and legislators of Uttarakhand, praising the state’s achievements over the past 25 years. She said that during this period, Uttarakhand has made remarkable progress in the fields of environment, energy, tourism, healthcare and education.

Mrs. Murmu appreciated the efforts being made towards women’s empowerment in the state. She also expressed hope for an increase in the number of women members in the Legislative Assembly. President said that the youth of Uttarakhand show enthusiasm in protecting the motherland by serving in the Indian Army. This tradition of bravery of Uttarakhand is a matter of pride for all countrymen.

On the third and final day of her Uttarakhand visit tomorrow, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, Kainchi Dham in Nainital and will attend the 20th convocation ceremony of Kumaon University.