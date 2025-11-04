Jaishankar to Meet Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in New Delhi

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar in New Delhi today. Saar, who will be on a two-day diplomatic visit to India, will also meet with other senior officials in the Indian government.

The visiting minister is also scheduled to meet other government officials, Ambassadors, diplomats, heads of research institutes and local business leaders during the visit, the Israeli MFA stated on today. During his visit, the Foreign Minister will also deliver a briefing on Middle East affairs to foreign policy and security scholars before returning to Israel on Wednesday.