The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar to Meet Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in New Delhi

Nov 4, 2025

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar in New Delhi today. Saar, who will be on a two-day diplomatic visit to India, will also meet with other senior officials in the Indian government.

The visiting minister is also scheduled to meet other government officials, Ambassadors, diplomats, heads of research institutes and local business leaders during the visit, the Israeli MFA stated on today. During his visit, the Foreign Minister will also deliver a briefing on Middle East affairs to foreign policy and security scholars before returning to Israel on Wednesday.

Related Post

ENVIRONMENT AMN

Eight Cheetahs from Botswana to Arrive in India Next Month

Nov 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Uttarakhand: President Murmu Attends 125th Anniversary of Raj Bhavan in Nainital

Nov 4, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: Matua Samaj’s Silent Protest Over Citizenship Fears

Nov 3, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 19 Dead, 20 Injured in Road Accident in Rangareddy District

4 November 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Urges ECI to Review Documents Related to SIR of Voter List in West Bengal

4 November 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ENVIRONMENT AMN

Eight Cheetahs from Botswana to Arrive in India Next Month

4 November 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Uttarakhand: President Murmu Attends 125th Anniversary of Raj Bhavan in Nainital

4 November 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments