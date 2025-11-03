West Bengal: Matua Samaj’s Silent Protest Over Citizenship Fears

Last Updated on November 3, 2025 10:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Aafreen Hussain / Thakurnagar /North 24 Parganas

Thakurnagar the spiritual headquarters of the Matua Mahasangha is once again poised to become the epicenter of a social and political storm. Rajya Sabha MP and All India Matua Mahasangha president Mamata Bala Thakur has announced that she will begin an indefinite hunger strike from November 5.

This strike will be in protest against the implementation of the State Identity Register (SIR), which she claims could deprive thousands of Matua community members of their citizenship.

Speaking at a press conference before the indefinite strike, she said “SIR is yet another tool to take away the rights of ordinary citizens.”“If implemented, nearly 95 percent of Matua voters will be deleted from the electoral rolls. This is not a question of politics — it’s a question of existence.”

Her announcement has already resonated across Matua-dominated regions of Bengal, once again awakening fears of displacement and exclusion that have persisted since Partition.

Matua Heritage: From Faith to Liberation

The Matua community, now one of West Bengal’s largest Scheduled Caste groups, has its roots in the 19th-century reformist philosophy of Shri Harichand Thakur. Born in East Bengal (present-day Bangladesh), Harichand Thakur preached truth, equality, and devotion a vision that rejected caste hierarchies and upheld the right of the oppressed to education and dignity.

His son Guruchand Thakur institutionalized this movement founding schools and organizations that educated and organized the Namasudra community.

Together, father and son transformed a religious reform movement into a social and political awakening the very foundation of Bengal’s Dalit identity today.

Baroma: The Torchbearer of Faith

After independence, the Matua movement found a spiritual and moral guide in Baroma (Binapani Devi Thakur) wife of Pramatha Ranjan Thakur and the revered matriarch of the Thakur family. Baroma was worshipped as the spiritual mother of the Matua community. Under her leadership, Thakurnagar became not only a religious hub but also a powerful political influence center.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all sought her blessings, recognizing her sway over millions of followers. Her message was simple yet profound:

“Matua means devotee devotion not only to God but also to humanity and justice.” Even today, her words guide the Matua community with faith and confidence.

A Movement Rooted in Migration and Marginalization

The history of the Matua Samaj is deeply intertwined with Bengal’s history of migration.

The Partition of 1947 and the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 brought waves of Dalit Hindu refugees from East Pakistan to West Bengal, seeking dignity and safety.

Yet, even after generations of life in India, the question of citizenship remains unresolved for many.

Countless Matua families still struggle with bureaucratic hurdles over official documents.

The arrival of NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) only intensified this uncertainty.

While the CAA was presented as a “protection” for Hindu refugees, its delayed implementation and now the proposal of the SIR — has reignited fears of exclusion.

As Mamata Bala Thakur asks: “We are Indian in mind, culture, and contribution then why must we prove it again and again?” She asserts,“This register is not about verification it’s about discrimination.”

Political Weight and Social Pulse

In nearly 30 Assembly constituencies across South and North 24 Parganas, Matua voters play a decisive role. Because of this vast voter base, the Matuas today represent a key force in Bengal’s political balance.

In the 2019 and 2021 elections, the BJP gained significant support from the community, promising citizenship rights.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress maintained its stance on an “inclusive Bengal,” opposing divisive policies. Thus, Mamata Bala Thakur’s hunger strike is not just a community protest many believe it could reshape political equations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Faith, Fear, and the Future

Preparations for the November 5 hunger strike in Thakurnagar are in full swing. Women are queuing up at local offices to submit forms uncertain if their names will remain on the list.

Elders recall the unfulfilled promises made during the CAA debate, while the younger generation demands transparency and dignity.

In Mamata Bala Thakur’s words, “This hunger strike is not symbolic; it is an appeal for justice an extension of Matua philosophy’s peaceful resistance.”She adds, “This is not merely a protest it is our Satyagraha for existence, just as our ancestors taught us.”

The Legacy of a People

From Shri Harichand Thakur’s call for equality to Baroma’s message of unity, and now Mamata Bala Thakur’s fight for rights the Matua movement remains a continuous struggle for recognition.

It is a saga of migration and identity the story of faith evolving into political consciousness. Even today, through the narrow lanes of Thakurnagar, one message continues to echo:

Citizenship is not just a legal status it is the soul of a people still seeking acknowledgment of their existence.