Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on 21st of July in India

WEB DESK

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on 21st of July as announced by many Moon Sighting Committees of India.

Saudi Arabia is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 20 as the Zilhajj moon was not sighted there on Friday, according to media reports.

The first day of Zilhajj will be on July 11, while July 10 will be the last day of Zul Qaadah, reports the Khaleej Times.

Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

The Day of Arafat will fall on July 19 and Eid will fall on July 20 in Saudi Arabria.

India usually celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha a day after Saudi Arabia.

Like the previous year, no Bangladeshis will be able to join Hajj this year as the Saudi authorities last month banned foreign pilgrims.

The kingdom announced on June 12 that it will allow only 60,000 vaccinated residents to perform Hajj this year.

It will be the second year in a row that the country hosting a downscaled Hajj amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.