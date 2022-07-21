FreeCurrencyRates.com

Egypt’s Seif Ahmed appointed as Acting President of FIH

Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday appointed Egypt’s Seif Ahmed as its Acting President following the resignation of Narinder Batra on Monday

The appointment of Ahmed, President of the African Hockey Federation (AfHF), who has been involved in the sport for more than 60 years, was announced following an FIH Executive Board meeting, which officially accepted Batra’s resignation.
The Executive Board also confirmed that this year’s FIH Congress will be held virtually, as planned, on November 4 and 5, with election to choose a new President scheduled for the second day.

Ahmed was a member of Egypt’s national team in 1968 and has a long association with the sport as both an umpire and a technical official. He was formerly treasurer of the AfHF for nine years before being elected President in 2004.

Ahmed has been a member on the FIH Executive Board since 2001.

The FIH Executive Board also said that it will send a delegation to India soon, in order to assess the current situation of Hockey India.

The issue is especially pressing as the next FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup is currently planned to take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January next year.

