Efforts are on to make North East hub of cultural and business ties with East Asian Countries: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the development of Assam is the priority of the Centre and the government is continuously working on it. He stressed that all should work together to make the North East a strong pillar of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He was speaking after launching the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project in Assam today. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge and performed Bhoomi Poojan for construction of Majuli Bridge during the function.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Prime minister said that it is the historic day for the people of Majuli as well as for the North East. He said that connectivity was a big challenge for the North East, but rapid progress has been made in this direction of late. Mr. Modi said that the long awaited demand is being fulfilled for the people of Majuli with the construction of the bridge.

The Prime Minister further said that the Dhubri – Phulbari bridge would help several North Eastern states. He said that the growth and progress in North East got momentum during the rule of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee ji and the present government has given further momentum to it. He said that water ways would play an important role in connecting the North Eatern region with Southeast Asian countries. The Prime Minister added that today’s project would give a boost to the tourism sector in Assam.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Rs one lakh crore project will be started in Assam in coming days. He said that due to the introduction of new technology projects the cost of the Jorhat- Majuli bridge could be reduced. Mr. Gadkari said that construction of Jorhat Majuli bridge and Dhubri – Phulbari bridge would give a major boost in the connectivity for Assam and Meghalaya.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the North Eastern region. Mr. Sonowal said that it was a great day for the people of Majuli.

