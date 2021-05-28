‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
Educationist ,founder of Al-Ameen Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan is no more

AMN / BENGALURU

Well known Educationist, founder of Al-Ameen Movement and Ex-Pro Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan passed away here on Thursday (May27). Dr. Khan was known as Sir Syed of south India .

Heis survived by his wife, a Son & two Daughters. Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan had worked extensively to impart education to the downtrodden Communities.

Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was an Indian humanitarian, educationist and social reformer. He was born on 6 September, 1935 to an Advocate father, Yousuf Ismail Khan, and Sadath-un-Nisa Begum, a BA holder; both his parents being graduates from the Aligarh Muslim University. He had one sibling, namely, his sister Naseem Firdous.

Khan earned an MBBS Degree from Madras University, Chennai in 1963 and became a General Practitioner. He married Zarin Taj on 27 December 1964 in Bangalore. After his marriage he continued his postgraduate studies in M.S., specializing in surgery at Stanley Medical College, Chennai.

His maternal grandfather was considerably well off. Thus, after inheriting his grandfather’s wealth, Mumtaz moved to Bangalore from Tiruchirappalli, liquidating his assets in order to set up a surgical practice in 1965.

In 1966, Khan founded the Al-Ameen Movement. The Al-Ameen Movement is currently running 250+ educational institutions with more than 2.5 lakhs students across the country. Starting from pre-nursery School, it has all type of educational institutes including medical & engineering colleges.

Abbasiya Begum, a female member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, was elected the first chairperson of this society. Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was one of the Founder Trustee of “SALAR”, an Urdu Daily from Bangalore since 1964.

