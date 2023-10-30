Education is most impactful mechanism to change society: says Vice President at Cotton University

AMN / GUWAHATI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that education is the most impactful and lasting transformation mechanism to change society. Interacting with professors, students, and staff of Cotton University in Guwahati today, the Vice President said that education only can combat the inequalities of society and educational institutions have to be the instrument for change.

He said, with quality education we could change the destiny of our country and institutes must think out of the box solutions for any issues.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu also attended the programme. The Vice President will attend the 3rd Convocation of a private University in Guwahati in the afternoon. Later, Mr. Dhankhar will also attend a Nagarik Abhinandan by a civil society group.