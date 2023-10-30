Jamia celebrates 103rd Foundation Day with great zeal and enthusiasm

Actress Sharmila Tagore conferred with ‘Imtiaz-e-Jamia’ Award

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday celebrated its 103rd Foundation Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. The Foundation Day function started with a Guard of Honour to JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof, Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri), Chief Guest of the function Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin (Padma Shri), Founder & Director of Institute of Lever and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and actress Ms. Sharmila Tagore (Padma Vibhushan) by the NCC Cadets of the university at the forecourt of Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium. Guard of Honour was followed by unfurling of Jamia Flag by them and singing of Jamia Parcham song by the music team of the university. The recently constructed Centenary Gate of the university was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor and the esteemed guests. The university wore a festive look to celebrate the Foundation Day.

Ms. Sharmia Tagore was conferred ‘Imtiaz-e-Jamia’ (Highest Honorary Award of JMI) in an impressive function in the fully packed Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium of the varsity. JMI Tarana and JMI Raqs Kuna songs were sung by the Tarana Team of the university. JMI Vice Chancellor, the Chief Guest and Ms. Sharmila Tagore addressed the gathering on this occasion.

The Vice Chancellor, in her inaugural address, said “it is a great moment for us that the university has completed 103 years of its existence and the presence of such an esteemed guests like Dr. Sarin and Ms. Sharmila Tagore has made this day more special and memorable. They have been inspiring people with their achievements & good works and I hope that their association with JMI will greatly benefit the university. The university would like to associate with them in different ways and would like to use their experience and advises for its betterment.” Prof. Akhtar highlighted the achievements of the university in the last few years like securing A++ Grade in NAAC Accreditation, 3rd Rank for second consecutive year in MoE’s NIRF Ranking, selection of several JMI researchers for coveted PMRF Fellowship, inclusion of twenty-six JMI scientists in Stanford University’s list of world’s top 2% scientists and getting approval for establishing a Medical College in the university by the Government among others.

A slide-show on the journey of Ms. Sharmila Tagore was screened before conferring of “Imitiaz-e-Jamia” Award to her. After receiving the award, Ms. Sharmila Tagore addressed the audience and said “the Foundation Day Programme of the university has been so wonderfully organized & well executed and it is very emotional moment for her. She said “I am very happy to see where Jamia is today & doing so well in the ranking and how its known outside. …. its wonderful.” I congratulate the Vice Chancellor for all the achievements. I could not complete my college education I had started my acting career very early. It is the highest honour and I am so humbled …. its incredible, I have no words to explain how I feel about it. It’s a great great honour.”

Ms. Tagore further said “there has been a family connection with JMI as my husband’s family donated land to the varsity and a wonderful sports complex is built there and according to all the cricketers, it’s one of the best cricket grounds. I have been associated with AJK–Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) in advisory capacity and I would like to somehow connect with the university especially in the MCRC as it is my field and I think I can contribute.”

Chief Guest, Dr. Sarin said “I am fortunate to have attended such a wonderful Foundation Day programme of JMI and I am thankful to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar for inviting me. I was overwhelmed by the love and affection I have received here and I was particularly moved by the Guard of Honour and the band performance of NCC Cadets. The newly constructed Centenary Gate is grand and reflects the vision of the Vice Chancellor. JMI is a historical institution and it has a very significant place in the country. I hope that people here should be healthy and establishment of a Medical College is the need of hour. I am ready to provide all the necessary guidance and help in that direction.”

The Foundation Day function was attended by the several dignitaries, teachers, non-teaching staff and a large number of students. The main function concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Eqbal Hussain, Pro-Vice Chancellor, JMI. The programme was conducted by Prof. Seemi Farhat Basir, Dean Students’ Welfare, JMI.

A number of cultural programmes were organized by JMI schools that included Tamseeli Mushaira, Qawwali, Bihu Dance, Rajasthani Folk Dance, Dance performance on songs, Drama, Ghazal, Group Dance and other performances. A Welcome Song (Classical Dance) and Nukkad Natak (Gender Champion) was performed by university students. In the evening, a stage-play titled ‘Agra Bazar’ was presented by the Drama Club of the university.

The five-day celebration of 103rd Foundation Day started on 27th October will culminate on 31st October 2023 with a Flag Lowering Ceremony at the forecourt of Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium, JMI.