AMU Executive Council Shortlists Five Names for Next VC

AMN /Aligarh

The Executive Council of Aligarh Muslim University AMU today shortlisted five names for the next vice chancellor of the varsity. These include Prof Faizan Mustafa, Prof Naeema Gulrez, Prof Qayyum Husain, Prof MU Rabbani and Prof Furqan Qamar.

Earlier 20 names were nominated and out of them EC has decided the five names which will be sent to AMU court. It will decide three names out of these five names and then it will be sent later on to the President of India and out of the three names the President of India will appoint Vice Chancellor who will replace Prof. Mohammad Gulrez, the present acting Vice Chancellor.

On October 24 AMU authorities initiated the process of appointing a vice chancellor amid protests by teachers and students over delay in the appointment. In a circular on Monday, the Registrar of the University Imran said that a special meeting of the executive council has been convened on October 30 to form a panel of five names for selecting the vice chancellor.

On November 6, the university court will meet to select three names from the panel and forward these names to the Visitor who will then appoint the Vice Chancellor from among them, it said.

Earlier, the AMU Teachers Association, along with a few past officer bearers, had threatened to start a protest if the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor is delayed any longer. Vice-chancellor of AMU Tariq Mansoor had resigned in April after being nominated to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Gulrez has been acting in that capacity since then.

In August, students, while protesting, presented a memorandum to a high-level university official. The memorandum was addressed to the President of India, who is also the Visitor of the university. In the memorandum, the students urged the President to take urgent remedial steps for starting the due process of appointing a Vice-Chancellor at the earliest.