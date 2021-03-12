India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Education is catalyst for change, says President Kovind at annual Convocation of Anna University

Image

AMN / CHENNAI

President Ram Nath Kovind has said that education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation.

He asserted that the New Education Policy-2020 seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present generation.

The President was addressing the 41st Annual Convocation of the Anna University at Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Mr Kovind said, the policy focuses on promoting understanding of Indian Culture and inculcating moral values.

Image

The President was addressing the 41st Annual Convocation of the Anna University at Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Mr Kovind said, the policy focuses on promoting understanding of Indian Culture and inculcating moral values.

The President began his speech in the Tamil language and praised it for being accorded the status of classical language. He recalled the remarkable personalities like former President Abdul Kalam and Dr. Verghese Kurien, the force behind the white revolution who were alumni of the Anna University. The President was on a three day visit to Tamil Nadu.

The President said that the Anna University has created a conducive ambience for encouraging technological pursuits that cultivates the right learning attitude for the young students. The scientific temper that is nurtured in the students is well expressed in the projects and achievements of this university. He was glad to note that this is the first Indian university to design, develop and operate a satellite in association with ISRO. He said that ANUSAT, the satellite is not just an achievement but also an inspiration for young minds across the globe to open up and reach for the stars.

Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, the President said that knowledge is the foundation upon which the character of each individual is built. He reiterated that education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation. He said that educated youth, given the right direction can bring revolutionary changes in the course of history. That is what the National Education Policy 2020 aims to achieve. The new policy seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present. At the same time, it would also include within its domain our rich cultural heritage in consonance with a futuristic outlook. The policy focuses on inculcating moral values and promoting understanding of Indian culture. He expressed confidence that the implementation of this policy would usher in an era of modern learning and education. It would create a brigade of researchers and professionals who would take our country to the great heights of development, as befitting our national aspirations.

