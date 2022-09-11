FreeCurrencyRates.com

ED raids 6 premises in Kolkata relating to E-Nuggets Mobile Gaming App fraud

Enforcement Directorate, ED is carrying out search operations at six premises in Kolkata today in an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application. During the search operation, huge cash of more than seven crore rupees has been found at the premises.

One person Amir Khan had launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding public. During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase.

