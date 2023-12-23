ED issues fresh summons to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in a land-for-jobs money laundering case and has asked him to appear on the 5th of next month. The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister was earlier called to appear on the 22nd of this month but he skipped the summons, calling it a routine affair.

The case pertains from 2004 to 2009 when former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was alleged to have handed out several people Group “D” category jobs in various railway zones after they transferred land to his family members and a linked private company. The former Minister has been asked to depose on the 27th of this month in the case at the ED headquarters in New Delhi.