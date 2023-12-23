इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 08:32:40      انڈین آواز

Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates 3-day Ved, Vigyan, and Sanskriti Mahakumbh in Haridwar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today inaugurated the three-day Ved, Vigyan, and Sanskriti Mahakumbh at Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar. During the event, the Vice President emphasised the importance of disseminating Vedic knowledge to a broader audience, stating that Vedas play a crucial role in nation-building and global stability.

Mr. Dhankhar highlighted Mahakumbh’s role in reinforcing the synergy between Vedas and science. Addressing concerns about anti-national propaganda, he urged every citizen to thwart such efforts and safeguard the nation’s culture.

Emphasising the need to preserve and develop the country’s cultural heritage, the Vice President asserted that there should be consequences for those opposing nationalism. Expressing delight at the country’s remarkable progress, the Vice President declared India as the most economically progressive nation globally. He expressed confidence that by 2030, India would be among the world’s top three economies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس کے صدر ایمینویل میخوں اِس مرتبہ 75 ویں یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میں مہمان خصوصی ہوں گے

فرانس کے صدرایمینویل میخوں 75 ویں  یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میںمہ ...

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart