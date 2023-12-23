Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates 3-day Ved, Vigyan, and Sanskriti Mahakumbh in Haridwar

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today inaugurated the three-day Ved, Vigyan, and Sanskriti Mahakumbh at Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar. During the event, the Vice President emphasised the importance of disseminating Vedic knowledge to a broader audience, stating that Vedas play a crucial role in nation-building and global stability.

Mr. Dhankhar highlighted Mahakumbh’s role in reinforcing the synergy between Vedas and science. Addressing concerns about anti-national propaganda, he urged every citizen to thwart such efforts and safeguard the nation’s culture.

Emphasising the need to preserve and develop the country’s cultural heritage, the Vice President asserted that there should be consequences for those opposing nationalism. Expressing delight at the country’s remarkable progress, the Vice President declared India as the most economically progressive nation globally. He expressed confidence that by 2030, India would be among the world’s top three economies.