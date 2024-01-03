इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2024 08:18:45      انڈین آواز

ED conducts fresh searches against companies & persons linked to them as part of a money laundering probe against entities owned by Chinese nationals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted fresh searches against two companies and persons linked to them as part of a money laundering investigation against entities owned by Chinese nationals.

According to the agency, the companies and the individuals are involved in lending money through mobile phone apps and later harassing borrowers by accessing their personal details. The federal agency said that the searches were undertaken on December 21 last year at 19 locations in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat against Shinebay Technology India Private Limited (STIPL), Mpurse Services Private Limited (MSPL) and others which are owned and controlled by Chinese Nationals. During the search operations, cash worth 1.30 crore rupees was recovered and seized. 

ED added that various incriminating documents and digital records were also recovered and seized. ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered against several companies and persons in Bengaluru, Kazipet, and Jangaon under various sections of IPC, 1860 and IT Act, 2000 for charging very high and exploitative rate of interest on loans given and harassing the customers by way of threatening and abusing them over the phone and unauthorized access to their personal information and data and circulating morphed photographs of the borrowers as well as their family members to their contacts. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart