Dr Jaishankar to visit to Kathmandu to co-chair 7th meeting of India-Nepal Joint Commission

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Nepal beginning tomorrow. The visit will be at the invitation of Foreign Minister of Nepal,  N.P. Saud for co-chairing the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission in Kathmandu. The India-Nepal Joint Commission was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both Ministers to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership. During the visit,  Dr. Jaishankar will also call on the leadership of Nepal and meet prominent political figures.

Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Prakash Saud held a meeting with former foreign minister, former foreign secretaries and former ambassadors to India on the eve of Minister for External Affairs of India, S. Jaishankar’s visit to Nepal. According to the Minister, the participants gave their suggestions on various agendas about Nepal-India relations. The meeting stressed on the significance of Nepal’s relations with India, with advice to take ahead an understanding based on cordiality and mutual interests. Nepal looks forward to exploring ways for promoting Nepal’s exports to India in view of a widening trade deficit between the two countries, improving cross-border infrastructure, concluding development projects launched in the past and other important issues.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, Nepal is a priority partner of India under its Neigbhbourhood First policy and the visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours. 

