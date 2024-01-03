इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2024 06:45:10      انڈین آواز

All efforts being made to bring Lakshadweep on international tourism map, says PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the government is fully committed to ensure the sustainable development of Lakshadweep. He said all efforts are being made by the government to bring Lakshadweep to the forefront of the international tourism map. Lakshadweep hosting one of the G20 meetings has helped the island group to establish its identity as a tourism destination.

Mr. Modi was addressing a function to mark the launching and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth 1156 crore rupees at Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep. 

He said construction of water villa projects are currently underway at Kadamat and Suheli islands. Noting that tourists’ arrival in Lakshadweep has increased five fold in recent years, the Prime Minister appealed to those embarking on tour to visit beaches abroad should first visit Lakshadweep.

Mr Modi said  India today is focussing on ways to increase its share in the global sea food market, and Lakshadweep will hugely benefit from such efforts.  He said the possibilities of sea-weed cultivation are also being explored in Lakshadweep islands. Noting that Lakshadweep has an important role to play in building a Vikasit Bharat, he said all possible efforts are taken by the government to ensure ease of living, travel and doing business.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a submarine optical fiber cable project connecting Kochi and Lakshadweep islands, a Low Temperature Thermal Desalination plant for Kadamat, a  drinking water distribution project and a battery-backed solar power project on the occasion. He also inaugurated the newly built administrative block and an 80-men barrack at the  India Reserve Battalion complex in Kavaratti. Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Primary Health Care facility at Kalpeni, and for the construction of model  Anganwadi centres in the islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadamat, Agatti and Minicoy.

The Prime Minister distributed Kisan Credit Cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, laptops and bicycles to the beneficiaries on the occasion. Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, MP Mohammed Faizal were among those who were present.

Mr. Modi will reach Thrissur this afternoon, where he will take part in a women’s meet, “Women Power with Modi” organised by the BJP at Thekkinkadu Maidan. He will also hold a road show in Thrissur town, ahead of the meet. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart