FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2022 04:10:14      انڈین آواز

Economic loss due to Pakistan floods increases from 10 billion to 12.5 billion dollars

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, the estimated economic loss from floods has increased from 10 billion to 12.5 billion dollars. A high-profile committee including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning, State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, PIDE and others evaluated that poverty and unemployment have gone up.

Pakistan’s inflation accelerated for a sixth straight month to hit a fresh record in August. Consumer prices rose 27 percent last month as compared to last year. Around 37 per cent population was hit by poverty after floods in 118 districts, as estimated by the Pakistan government. The unemployment rate stood at 6 per cent before the recent severe floods. Official sources said that the GDP growth would be reduced from 5 per cent to 2 per cent for the current fiscal.

Agriculture growth faced a much more severe impact in the aftermath of floods and the value addition of agro growth in the range of over Rs 500 billion might evaporate in the current fiscal year.

Google has offered the government to get its services to ascertain the total accumulated losses to agriculture and physical infrastructure. The last flood that hit the country in 2010 had caused damage in 78 districts but the ferocity of recent floods could be gauged from the fact that it had caused damage in 118 districts of those areas, which are major hubs of economic activities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International ...

Durand Football: East Bengal beat Mumbai City but crash out 

Harpal Singh Bedi Kolkata, 03 September :  East Bengal (EB)  got be ...

Durand Football: Army Red beat Hyderabad 1-0 but crash out of the contention

Harpal Singh Bedi / Imphal, 03 September Army Red piped   fancied Hyderabad   1-0 but that was not ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart