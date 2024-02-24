ECI debunks fake WhatsApp message on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 schedule

@ECISVEEP

The Election Commission of India on Saturday debunked a fake WhatsApp message circulating about the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a social media post, the Commission said no dates have been announced so far by the Election Commission and called it a fake message. It further stated that the dates of the election will be announced through a press conference.

ECI teams are currently on the ground, assessing the election readiness of various states, and are likely to conclude their assessment by March 13.