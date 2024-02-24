Three new Criminal Laws to become effective from July 1

AMN / WEB DESK

Centre has said that the provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 will come into force on the 1st of July. Home Ministry said this in a gazette notification today.

Parliament had passed the three criminal justice bills in December last year. Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.