EC announces dates for byelections to 2 Lok Sabha, 14 assembly seats

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission has announced byelections to Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka as well as 14 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States.

Bypolls will be held for one seat each in the States of Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, two seats in Karnataka and three Assembly seats in Rajasthan. The polling will be held on 17th April and counting of votes will take place on 2nd May. The last date of filing of nomination is 30th March and withdrawal of candidature is 3rd of April.