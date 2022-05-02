EC announces by-polls for three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission today announced the schedule for bye-election in three Assembly Constituencies including one each of Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

The bye-election will be held for Brajarajnagar Assembly Constituency in Odisha, Thrikkakara Assembly Constituency in Kerala and Champawat Assembly Constituency in Uttarakhand. The Election Commission said, polling will be held on the 31st of this month and the counting of votes will be taken up on 3rd of next month. Gazette Notification for the election will be issued on the 4th of this month and the last date of submission of nomination for these seats is the 11th of May.