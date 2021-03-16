Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors to be operational in 2022

Staff Reporter

Railways’s Minister Piyush Goyal today told Lok Sabha that Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors will become operational in 2022 informed.

Participating in discussion on demands for grants of the Ministry of Railways for 2021-22, Mr. Goyal said, two lakh 15 thousand crore rupees have been allocated for Railways in 2021-22 Budget.

He reiterated that the Railways is the property of the country and it will not be privatized.

Highlighting the works done by the Ministry to provide convenient travel to passengers, he said, Railways is planning to start 44 Vande Bharat trains across the country.

The Minister said that Railways is focusing on the safety of the passengers and asserted that no passenger was killed due to rail accidents in the last two years.