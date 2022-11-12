Earthquake Felt In Delhi, some parts of north India, Second In A Week

WEB DESK

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities around 8 pm today, prompting many to rush out of their houses and offices, in the second such earthquake felt in the region. Tremors were reported from Noida and Gurugram, but the epicentre and intensity weren’t immediately known.

The quake hit at around 7.57 pm on Saturday. The epicentre was Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology.

This was the second such termer in less than a week. Earlier, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday, November 9, which killed at least six people in the neighboring country. The tremors of that earthquake were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region.