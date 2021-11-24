EAM S. Jaishankar to represent India at tomorrow’s 20th Meet of SCO Council of Heads of Govt

WEB DESK

The 20th Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government will be held tomorrow in Nur-Sultan in virtual format under the Chairmanship of Kazakhstan. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organization and to approve its annual budget.

The Meeting will be attended by the Heads of Government of the SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure RATS, Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

India is actively engaged in various SCO activities and dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework.