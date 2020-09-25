EAM S Jaishankar addresses Ministerial meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today addressed the Ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism. Dr Jaishankar said, Multilateralism, if it is to grow, must be not just generous but also creative and practical.

He said, India will build back better, greener and smarter. He also highlighted the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The Minister also spoke about the Jal Jeevan and Ujala schemes and the Aarogya Setu app. He said, New India is a sharing India.